More Unsettled into the Weekend

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for our region. A few storms could have gusty winds that reach severe limits during the afternoon. We will keep an eye out through the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO