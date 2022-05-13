ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Unsettled into the Weekend

By Heidi Moore
WVNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will be possible here or there. A rumble of thunder is possible during the first part of the evening. Clouds will help keep our temperatures in the mid and upper 50s once more to kick off the weekend....

www.wvnstv.com

WVNT-TV

Mix of storms and sunshine this weekend with small severe threat Sun.

Tonight we continue to see the threat of heavy downpours and pop-up thunderstorms around the region. These summer-like storms will move slowly with breaks of sunshine in between. After sunset passing showers and storm will continue to wind down. Watch for standing water on roadways after each storm that passes over you. We stay steamy and mild tonight with lows near 60.
WVNT-TV

Mix of sun and showers Sunday with small severe storm risk

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for our region. A few storms could have gusty winds that reach severe limits during the afternoon. We will keep an eye out through the day.
WVNT-TV

Total Lunar Eclipse tonight with storms kicking off Monday morning

Tonight will be a repeat of Saturday night as showers and storms wind down. We stay humid with temps dropping through the 70s and settling in the muggy 60s. We should clear up enough to catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse happening tonight. It starts at 10:30pm until 1am. Through the early predawn hours clouds increase and showers move back in as a cold front is set to move through Monday morning.
WVNT-TV

Drying out by Monday evening

Monday a cold front pushes through our region early in the morning bringing a relief to some of the humidity we’ve suffered through over the weekend. We’ll face a few showers and even an isolated rumble of thunder out the door as the front comes through near the morning commute. The rest of the day will be spent drying and clearing out. Highs in the low 70s.
WVNT-TV

A Drier Day for Tuesday

Monday night will bring decreasing clouds and that will allow for cooler temperatures as we end up in the low 50s to begin our Tuesday. It will be a pretty dry night as most of our showers and storms will begin to dissipate leaving us quiet into the morning. Tuesday,...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Yielded Hail In Part Of The State

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe weather was significantly reduced for much of Maryland. While most of the state was under an enhanced risk earlier Monday, dry air from the west diminished that threat. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Maryland and the D.C. metro region, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. The warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for much of central and eastern Maryland. It covers Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard,...
