JACKSON, MI – It may not look like it, but all of the food at Craveable is vegan and good for you. Craveable has been open since April and is run by Karen Slaughter, her husband Tom Slaughter, daughter Jordon Denslow and her fiancé Taylor Dancy. The whole family is vegan and was looking for a way to show off their love for cooking to the Jackson community, Karen said.

2 DAYS AGO