Cloquet, MN

Cloquet community input on police body cams welcomed at next week’s meeting

By Molly Wasche
cbs3duluth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLOQUET, MN-- The Cloquet community is welcome at next week’s hearing to submit input about the police department’s grant...

www.cbs3duluth.com

cbs3duluth.com

Police Week: Duluth Police honoring lives lost on duty Tuesday

DULUTH, MN-- Mayor Emily Larson declared Police Week this week, May 16-20 in Duluth. In honor of Police Week, a memorial lunch will be held Tuesday afternoon to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The lunch runs from noon to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn downtown for anyone...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Portion of Decker Road closed until Wednesday

DULUTH, MN-- Crews will be installing new utilities on the 4300 block of Decker Road causing a temporary road closure. Beginning on Monday, May 16, the road in that area will be closed for a couple of days and a detour route will be in place. Officials said local residents...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Butternut, Virginia, Duluth

Butternut, WI- The Butternut Area Historical Society will celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 3, with a good old-fashioned Potluck Contest. The group was formed by two women dedicated to documenting the history of Butternut through the people who made an impact on the community. Pot Luck winners will be chosen for each category, like sides, desserts or entrees. All donations will go back to the historical society. To sign up for the contest, email Kelly Meredith.
BUTTERNUT, WI
City
Cloquet, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Cloquet, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Carlton County Home Completely Destroyed In Fire

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a home in Carlton County was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday night. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle caught fire inside a garage at a home on the 3700 block of Hilltop View Road in Barnum Township. The fire spread to the house, and both the garage and home are a total loss. Multiple fire departments responded. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured, and the home’s occupants made it out safely. The cause of the fire is being investigated “but is not suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Election judges wanted in Duluth; Here’s how to apply

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth city leaders are seeking election judges who would be responsible for administering voting procedures come Election Day. If you are interested in handling all aspects of voting at the polling place, this might be the gig for you. However, you must comply with the following:. You must...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Barnum house destroyed by fire that started in garage

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, MN (CBS 3) -- Around 8:30 Saturday night the Carlton County Sheriff’s office received a report of a garage fire on Hilltop View Road in Barnum Township. Crews from several fire departments including the Barnum Fire Department, Blackhoof, and Moose Lake responded to battle the blaze. According...
BARNUM, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Fire Rescues 2 Teenage Paddleboarders Off Shore of Park Point

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Fire Officials rescued two paddleboarders who drifted off the shore of Park Point, due to a sudden wind change early Saturday afternoon. According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie, crews responded to reports of two teens that had drifted about 100 yards offshore of Park Point near the Beach House.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Firefighters rescue paddleboarders 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Fire Department rescued two juvenile paddleboarders who drifted 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior Saturday afternoon. Both individuals were safely brought aboard Marine 19 with no injuries at around 3:30 p.m. According to authorities, the likely reason the juveniles drifted out so...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Councilor Renee Van Nett Ends Senate District 8 Campaign with Tweet

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s 4th District City Councilor Renee Van Nett has announced on Twitter Friday night she is withdrawing from the race for Minnesota Senate District 8. Van Nett announced her campaign as a DFL candidate back in March, challenging first-term state senator Jen McEwen. “Thank you all for...
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Man Arrested After Early Morning Stabbing In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the downtown area that happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Officers located the adult male victim on the 600 block of West Superior Street. That victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital where they...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

A tad cooler to start the new week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: With partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures for our Tuesday are a tad cooler, only climbing into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH. With the breezy conditions coupled with low dewpoints, most of the Northland is still under critical fire levels, especially northwest Wisconsin and the U.P.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth FC beats City

MCPA needs water monitors across Minnesota CBS 3 Duluth. MPCA recently announced the need for water monitors across the state of Minnesota especially as the summer months approach. CBS 3 video forecast. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT.
DULUTH, MN

