ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma police chief arrested, charged with selling methamphetamine

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4gIV_0fdOC0KS00

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — State and federal agents arrested a police chief in Oklahoma on charges he had been using and selling methamphetamine.

Joe Don Chitwood, the chief of the Calvin Police Department, was arrested after a months-long investigation, KOKI reported.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told KOKI that they began their investigation into Chitwood in April, after receiving a tip. A search warrant at Chitwood’s home revealed methamphetamine, agents told the station.

“Meth is the leading killer among drug-related deaths in Oklahoma,” OBN director Donnie Anderson said. “And for a peace officer to be responsible for putting more meth on the streets is a disgrace to the proud men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens from the deadly consequences of substance abuse.”

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.5 million Americans aged 12 and older reported having used methamphetamine in 2020.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police seek help identifying young boy found stuffed into suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A month after the body of a young boy was found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana, authorities are no closer to learning the child’s name. A mushroom hunter called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on April 16 to report finding a suitcase in a heavily wooded area off East Holder Road in New Pekin, located in eastern Washington County. According to the Indiana State Police, the body of a young Black boy was inside.
NEW PEKIN, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer's execution

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. He is scheduled to die by injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oregon sued over failure to provide public defenders

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Criminal defendants in Oregon who have gone without legal representation for long periods of time amid a critical shortage of public defense attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday that alleges the state violated their constitutional right to legal counsel and a speedy trial. The...
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson seeking protection for out-of-state abortion providers

In a letter to several Washington medical commissions, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked their boards to exercise discretion when they’re licensing out-of-state abortion providers who have been penalized for providing abortion services criminalized in other states. The letter was addressed to members of the Washington Medical Commission, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Police#State#Americans#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in western Washington

As the country marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations are rising again in western Washington. “Everybody knows somebody who’s tested positive recently,” said Pavitra Roychoudhury, an acting instructor in the University of Washington virology lab, who also has an appointment at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

US Rep. Pramila Jayapal says she has COVID-19

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Seattle Democrat posted on Twitter Saturday that she had tested positive that day. “I’m experiencing flu-like symptoms at the moment, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will be isolating and...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy