LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 15, 2022 – Verdant Health Wellness Center celebrated their grand reopening Friday, May 13, after two years closed due to the pandemic. To celebrate, the Center invited members of the community back to learn more about the services they provide and partake in fun activities including photo booths, food samples, costumed characters, a raffle, and giveaways. Food was prepared by registered nutritionists like Amy Roter, focusing on dishes from Ethiopia, Korea, Ukraine, and Costa Rica and even offering free cooking classes to teach the community how to cook healthy dishes for longer lives.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO