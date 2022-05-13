ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjC90_0fdOBHDL00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike.

Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m.

State troopers arrived to find the two at the service plaza. Smithson gave police a false name and they detained him to take him back to the Bedford barracks for identification. While detaining him, police say they found a glass jar with a hard white substance in it.

Altoona man found cuffed 5 counties away, arrested again

Police then tried to detain Seibel when she began to resist troopers. In the process, she kicked a trooper in the face hard enough to break his eyeglasses. Seibel was then tased so she could be cuffed.

Both Seibel and Smithson were taken back to PSP Bedford barracks where a search of Smithson and his bag produced 77 grams of suspected meth, a glass pipe, rolling papers and three dark color jars with mushrooms in them.

A search of the bags in Seibel’s possession turned up 90 grams of suspected meth, 17 yellow suboxone packets, jars containing residue, a scale, and other various paraphernalia including a spoon with residue on it.

Both are now facing charges including manufacturing and drug possession. Seibel is also facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest and more.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both on May 25. They are currently in Bedford County Prison on $400,000 bail, each.

