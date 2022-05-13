Aguero gets statue and Khan calls it a day – Friday’s sporting social

Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.

Football

Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City statue was unveiled.

Ten years since his famous goal.

Micah Richards had a laugh.

Peter Crouch had better things to do on a Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho took a knock in training.

[xdelx]

[xdelx]

Cricket

What a moment for Indian badminton.

Pat Cummins went home.

Boxing

Amir Khan retired.

Ricky Hatton was on the telly.

[xdelx]

MMA

Conor McGregor flexed his muscles.

[xdelx]

Athletics

Dina was ready.

[xdelx]

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox