The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and other news outlets have reported that two people died in a swath of wind and dust storms along with possible tornado touchdowns. Straightline winds of up to 100 mph were reported in many areas in eastern South Dakota, from Sioux Falls to Madison to Castlewood, north of Brookings, and areas in between. Nebraska and Minnesota were also affected.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO