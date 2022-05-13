Which now-closed restaurant in Boise would you bring back? Let us know in this survey

We’ve all had that favorite restaurant that unexpectedly closed. Perhaps a local family diner shut its doors or a favorite downtown hot spot was sold and eventually changed its name and menu.

For many restaurants that closed recently, COVID-19 was a factor.

The Treasure Valley saw plenty of restaurants, old and new, close since the beginning of the pandemic. Taziki’s Mediterranean Restaurant permanently closed earlier this year after temporarily closing in late 2020, and Kiwi Shake and Bank shuttered its doors in December 2020 because of the pandemic.

And there have been more local eateries that closed over time.

Or, it may have been years since you last ate at your once favorite spot but you still get that craving once in a while. Wouldn’t it be great if you could bring that restaurant back and dine there one more time?

Tell us which Treasure Valley restaurants you miss the most in the survey below. If there is more than one , just refresh the page and make a second submission.

We’ll collect the responses for a future story.

Tell us what you want to know:

