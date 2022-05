Chis Roberts begins first day as president of Auburn University. In 1993, Chris Roberts stepped on Auburn University's campus for the first time as an interviewee to join the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering as an assistant professor. During the interview process, he said, he was handed the Auburn Creed, and as he read it later that night, fell in love with the University and the culture defined by the words in the Creed.

