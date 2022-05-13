ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Biden Administration for reinstating Calif. exemption in Clean Air Act

By Lucas Sellem
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 14

Michael James Smith
3d ago

I think something wrong with Him,we need Health Care, Food Prices and he jumping on everybody else's Business not Missouri Needs

Reply(1)
17
Gary Eubanks
3d ago

Who else is the ag going to bring a lawsuit against and how many more tax dollars will we allow him to waste???

Reply(1)
21
JUST SAYING !!!
3d ago

Wasting taxpayers money!! EPA CLEAN AIR ACT BEEN ON THE BOOKS FOR YEARS, Missouri stop the safety inspection’s on newer vehicles , mistake, this went into affects for vehicles 2017 and newer exempt from Missouri State vehicle safety inspection. The company I was working for why are using new vans 2017, I was discharged from my job or filing, Union of grievances for the safety of the passengers, the safety of the public, and it was the lawful thing to do and it cost me my job. The issues is what’s better, for our states!!

Reply(1)
8
Related
Ballotpedia News

Missouri Legislature passes constitutional amendment allowing increase in funding to Kansas City police

A constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to increase the minimum required funding for Kansas City’s police department passed Missouri’s state Legislature on Friday. The measure passed in Missouri’s House of Representatives before they ended the legislative session, with 103 votes supporting the measure and 44 votes opposing the measure.
wnax.com

Down Year for Missouri River Hydropower

Due to low runoff into the Missouri River basin, the Corps of Engineers is predicting that power production from the six main stem dams will be about seventy seven percent of normal this year. The electricity from the dams is distributed through WAPA, or the Western Area Power Administration. WAPA...
NEBRASKA STATE
kbsi23.com

New website guides access to Missouri’s American Rescue Plan Act funds

(KBSI) – A new website to help guide access to Missouri’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds recently launched. The website, moarpa.mo.gov, enables visitors to learn about how ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds are being spent in Missouri. The website will also provide information on how Missouri organizations, non-profits, municipalities, businesses, communities, and other entities can apply for the State’s ARPA funds.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Impact of Roe v. Wade decision unlikely to change much in Missouri

The recent Supreme Court draft leak continues to make headlines, but local organizations say overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t affect much in the state of Missouri. “Practically, not much is going to change in the state of Missouri because for all intents and purposes, abortion is already banned in this state and pregnant people are already fleeing the state and finding ways to access that care outside of the state of Missouri,” said Michelle Trupiano, executive director of the Missouri Family Health Council in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sen. Blunt frustrated to see WOTUS return

Agricultural groups remain opposed to an expansion of Environmental Protection Agency authority under the Clean Water Act. The Biden Administration has resurrected the Waters of the United States rule which the Obama Administration failed to implement, unable to overcome legal challenges. Missouri US Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican, asserts the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, May 16th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri reports more than 56-hundred new coronavirus cases over a seven-day period. State Health Department data shows more than 400 coronavirus patients in a Missouri hospital. Most of Missouri has low transmission levels. The state says counties with medium transmission levels are Harrison, Bates, St. Clair, Henry, Dunklin, and St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
3 News Now

Missouri legislators weaken regulations for hazardous waste, ‘advanced recycling’

Legislation weakening Missouri’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for “advanced recycling” will soon be on Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. With just hours left before Friday’s mandated end to the Missouri legislative session, the House took up and passed a bill stuck in conference committee negotiations that was vehemently opposed by environmentalists and pushed by business groups and the plastics industry.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Last Bill Passed This MO Legislative Session Would Expand Fast Track Grants to Include Apprenticeships and Training Programs

FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MISSOURI STATE

