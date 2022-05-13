ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MRI Results Revealed For 76ers Guard Danny Green

By Matt Audilet
 3 days ago
The MRI results are in for 76ers guard Danny Green. The 34-year-old veteran has been diagnosed with a torn ACL after suffering a brutal looking left knee injury...

