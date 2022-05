Dan Mullen will be working with the football program at Lake Oconee Academy in Georgia this season, but not as offensive coordinator. Mullen will be a "a contributing resource to the football program and athletic department at Lake Oconee Academy," the school confirmed to the Lake Oconee News on Sunday. This statement comes after a report on Saturday night indicated Mullen would be the team's new offensive coordinator.

OCONEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO