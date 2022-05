ATTLEBORO— After being quieted last week against Franklin, the Taunton bats ferociously roared back to life Monday. Led by another strong outing from Ryan MacDougall, who hit his second home run of the season, the Tigers combined for 17 runs as they downed Attleboro 17-1 in five innings of Hockomock League action to improve to 13-3 on the year.

