LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Are you looking to learn more about the Lexington mayoral candidates before you cast your vote in Tuesday’s primary election?. FOX 56’s Bode Brooks sat down with three of the four candidates—Adrian Wallace, David Kloiber, and Linda Gorton—to ask questions as well as discuss issues including crime, homelessness, infrastructure and traffic, and ways to keep Lexington affordable.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO