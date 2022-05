Watch: Becky G Gushes Over Friendship With Karol G at BBMAs 2022. Becky G has a lot to celebrate at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The songstress is attending the May 15 awards show fresh off the release her second studio album Esquemas, and she's set to perform not just one, but two tracks off the new record. As Becky exclusively told E! News on the BBMAs red carpet, "'Baile Con Mi Ex' is actually a song I'm going to be performing tonight, as well as 'Mamiii.' I'm excited."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO