LPD Find Drugs In Man’s Home While Serving Warrant

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The pursuit of a vehicle allegedly stolen from the area of 10th and Linn Streets, ended in a collision and an arrest Saturday morning. According to Atlantic Police, one person was taken Into custody in front of 406 Linn Street, when a silver Dodge Caliber they were driving, collided with another vehicle near the curb at that location. The Caliber had Woodbury County plates.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO