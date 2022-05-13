LPD Find Drugs In Man’s Home While Serving Warrant

A woman is recovering after being stabbed just before 1:00 Monday morning in the 2600 hundred block of N. 41st Street. “Arriving officers located a 41-year-old female with injuries to her left hand, head, and chest,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “The female advised she was outside smoking when she was approached by an unknown male in dark clothing, who asked for a cigarette.”
NORFOLK - A Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop, late Saturday night, on a vehicle that failed to maintain driving in its lane and drove over a curbed median. Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Michael Keck of Johnstown, Nebraska. During the contact the officer could smell alcohol coming...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says one of their K9 officers that retired about a month ago died suddenly over the weekend. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says Sacha was staying with her handler and had a tumor that ruptured. “She did a lot of good work, protected us and...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police Division conducted a traffic stop that ended up with an arrest. NPD said that on Saturday around 11:00 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane while driving and drove over a curbed median. Officials said the...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — A 14-year-old Grand Island boy has been warned about making terroristic threats after police say he pointed a toy gun at another student. We’re told this happened Friday at Grand Island Senior High School, around 11:29 a.m. The 16-year-old girl is also a...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people stabbed each other during a fight Friday evening, said Lincoln Police. Police were called to the area of 56th and Fremont Streets around 8:45 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. A man, 29, and a woman, 35, were each found with puncture wounds...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a teenager was found with a gunshot wound at a local Walmart over the weekend. We’re told officers were responding to reported gunshots near the south Locust Street store on Saturday, when they discovered the injured 17-year-old.
The Omaha Police department said one person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress. Police say the person was assaulted near S 32nd Street and Drexel Street. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police have not said how the person was assaulted yet. KETV will...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department investigating a stabbing in northeast Lincoln from this weekend. LPD said it happened outside a home near 56th and Fremont Streets a little before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the home for a report of a...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after finding drugs and cash inside his home. On Thursday, around 6 a.m., investigators with LPD and members of the SWAT team served a search warrant at a home off 9th and New Hampshire Streets. LPD said they located...
The country is looking for workers and that includes law enforcement agencies. At the Bellevue Police Department, leaders want more volunteers to step-up so the city doesn’t have to cut-back on some of the events it sponsors. The volunteers make up what is called the VIPER Unit. VIPER is...
Sheriff’s deputies in Nebraska issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids last week, after they ran and jumped into fences in neighborhoods. It’s a trend that was apparently inspired by the Kool-Aid Man. There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently . . ....
(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Timothy Jess Paulson Abboud, 50, was arrested after Deputies were dispatched to a civil situation on Pioneer Trail near Silver City. Paulson Abboud was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies seized one clear bag of a white crystal substance and one clear plastic container of a white crystal substance along with three pipes with residue and a clear smoking device.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on Sunday. Authorities said that two men were injured near 5400 South 30th Street early in the morning. OPD said that officers responded to OFD Station 33 at 3232 South 42nd Street at 2:48 a.m. after two...
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The pursuit of a vehicle allegedly stolen from the area of 10th and Linn Streets, ended in a collision and an arrest Saturday morning. According to Atlantic Police, one person was taken Into custody in front of 406 Linn Street, when a silver Dodge Caliber they were driving, collided with another vehicle near the curb at that location. The Caliber had Woodbury County plates.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the South Locust Street Wal-Mart early Saturday morning. Grand Island Police responded to the incident at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the Wal-Mart parking lot. GIPD Sergeant Ryan Rathbun told Local4 News the male...
Lincoln Police uncovered a crime trail after responding to an argument between a man and woman in the driveway of a home in the 4400 block of South 45th Street Thursday morning. “The male left the area prior to officers’ arrival, in what was later determined to be a stolen...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Grand Island man was arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old on Monday afternoon, said Grand Island police. From the teenager’s description, police were able to identify a suspect and make the arrest a day after the incident was reported. During...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said they found a shooting victim near 30th and Dodge streets when responding to a report of an incident along 30th Street. According to the OPD report, the victim was taken to UNMC and treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”. Officers later found the suspect...
