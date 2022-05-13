ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Sheriff’s office completes investigation on man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it completed its investigation into the deaths of a man and...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police find shooting victim on N. Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a 27-year-old man was found on N. Alpine Road suffering from gunshot wounds, around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Wood Road after shots were heard. They found spent shell casings and a residence that had been struck […]
kwayradio.com

Police Investigating Bullet Hole & Blood Trail

Waterloo Police are investigating a bullet hole and a blood trail found in a vacant home found on Friday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The bullet hole was found in a home at 412 Sunnyside Avenue. In addition, four shell casings were located and a blood trail was found in the middle of the road. Police have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident and cannot confirm that the blood trail and the shots fired are related. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jo Daviess County, IL
Jo Daviess County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galena, IL
Galena, IL
Crime & Safety
walls102.com

Mendota man arrested after Peru gun incident

PERU – A Mendota man is in custody after an investigation into an attempted car theft in Peru. The Peru Police Department say that on Sunday morning they were called to the 2000 Block of 4th St. for a call of a man allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle. The vehicle owner confronted the individual, who then reportedly brandished a handgun. After an investigation, authorities took 26-year-old Ryan J. Johnson of Mendota into custody on a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Peru Police noted the Glock handgun allegedly used in the incident was reported stolen out of Peoria. Johnson was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set.
PERU, IL
CBS 58

Police investigate overnight death in Dane County

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dane County Sheriffs are investigating a death in the village of Blue Mounds. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim was an adult male with a reported gunshot injury. Police say there is no danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Garfield residence struck by gunfire on Friday

Galesburg Police early Friday afternoon (May 13th) responded to Garfield Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A home on Garfield Avenue was struck numerous times. A suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Losey Street and Maple Avenue. According to police reports, a male subject heard about 15 shots while in his backyard and observed a blue Honda sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. Another male subject was able to provide dispatch with a license plate number. The witness also described a male suspect as a bald, shirtless, muscular man who departed on foot. Based on the witness’ accounts, the male subject in custody was released. A total of 13 shell casings were found in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

Illinois man arrested after Saturday night police chase with UI Police

A Saturday night police chase through Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Illinois man. University of Iowa Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a 2019 Hyundai Accent being driven by 34-year-old Charles Black of Peoria just before 10:15pm. Black had reportedly been speeding at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone on Mormon Trek Boulevard near the Pheasant Ridge Apartments. UI Police say Black turned on to Walden Road and shut his lights off as soon as the officer activated his top lights and siren. Black then pulled into a parking spot at the address of the vehicle’s registered owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Kwqc
KCCI.com

Two juveniles charged with setting fire to Iowa playground

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) — The citizens of Vinton have united after a fire destroyed popular Riverside Park and a truck belonging to the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department, KCRG reports. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Vinton Fire & Police responded to a fire at the playground. Melted plastic...
VINTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Inmate dies at Linn County Jail after more than two weeks in custody

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a man in their custody died Saturday night. Less than an hour after their last check, jail staff found the man unresponsive in his cell. Lifesaving measures began immediately but were not successful. 34-year-old Charles Beasley of Chicago had...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
GALENA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwayradio.com

2 Sumner Residents Arrested

Two Sumner residents were taken into custody for violating a no contact order on Friday. A Sumner Officer was dropping off evidence in Waverly on Friday when he witnessed 40 year old Rusty Surovik and 33 year old Angelina Martinez walking along Highway 3. The officer had prior knowledge of a no contact order between the two and confirmed it was still in place with dispatch. He then took both subjects into custody. They were transferred to the Bremer County Jail.
SUMNER, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deaths of dogs found in bags near Ice Age Trail was accidental, owner won’t be charged, sheriff’s office says

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. — The owner of two pit bulls whose bodies were found inside garbage bags in the Town of Verona earlier this week will not face criminal charges, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The agency said the dogs’ owner came forward voluntarily and that their deaths were accidental. Details about the exact nature of their...
VERONA, WI
WIFR

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds. The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LOVES PARK, IL
KIMT

Death of Iowa inmate under investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - An inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center has died after being found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell Saturday night. A deputy in the Linn County Correctional Center was performing a cell check when they discovered the inmate lying in his cell at around 8:20 p.m. Other staff members at the jail were called to the cell for a medical emergency, where they found the inmate wasn't breathing and had no pulse.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty woman arrested for drunk driving after allegedly driving to jail while intoxicated to pick up friend

Allegedly driving to the Johnson County Jail while intoxicated has led to charges against a North Liberty woman. According to the Johnson Country Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Catherine Fuhrmeister of North Juniper Street walked into the Capitol Street facility just after 3am Sunday to pick up a friend who had been arrested earlier in the night. Per sheriff’s office policy, Fuhrmeister was given a breathalyzer test before her friend could be released. The result was above a .08. A follow-up test showed similar results.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy