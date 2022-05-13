ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Ex-deputy has charge stemming from 2020 protest dismissed

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy arrested after a protest in Downtown Bakersfield turned violent had a misdemeanor charge dismissed Friday.

In February, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez allowed Gideon Allday — over the prosecutor’s objection — to enter a pretrial diversion program in which the case would be dismissed if he stayed out of trouble for three months.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said judges have wide discretion to make any diversion program they believe suitable.

On Friday, Rodriguez found Allday had successfully completed the program and dismissed a charge of remaining at the scene of a riot.

Allday was arrested in 2020 after failing to leave a protest when police declared an unlawful assembly.

It wasn’t his first time in jail.

In May 2016, Allday was arrested after it was determined he was under the influence while working as a deputy at the downtown courthouse.

The next day he attacked his then-wife, hitting and choking her, according to reports. He was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors.

And on Thanksgiving Day 2016, deputies arrested Allday after his mother reported he choked and held her down in the parking lot of a skating rink.

A jury in 2017 convicted Allday of felony spousal abuse, acquitted him of two other felonies and found him guilty of lesser charges on three other counts.

