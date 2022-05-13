ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law goes after people involved in organized retail crimes

By Kevin Bessler
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at cracking down on smash-and-grab burglaries, but Republican lawmakers say more needs to be done in fighting crime. The governor signed the Inform Act into law, which enforces the new crime of organized retail theft. National...

Comments / 15

Randy Lilly
3d ago

put them all in jail for life. These thieves need to be taken out of society for ever. They have no usefulness in life.

Bill Bangert Jr
3d ago

The laws are already enforce then knumbnut. If you voted for a liberal you are the problem.

Crystal Moore
3d ago

Hope that goes for the businesses that are also a part of the organized retail crime for insurance money🕵

