ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

lakeexpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 1

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

See Inside a Real Missouri Castle that Even Robin Hood Would Love

Your kingdom awaits...in Missouri. I found a real castle in the Show Me State that even Robin Hood would love, if he could afford it. I found this beautiful place on Realtor where it is currently one of the most expensive properties available and there's a reason for that. It's a castle through and through from the stone walls and arching spirals. I half-expected there would be archers in the towers and knights standing guard.
MISSOURI STATE
My 1053 WJLT

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Lake Ozark, MO
State
Missouri State
kttn.com

Audio: Input costs versus crop prices a top concern for a Missouri farmer

(Brownfield Network) – A central Missouri farmer says input costs vs the price he’s getting for grain has been his top concern last fall. Bill Betteridge tells Brownfield the $1200 fall price tag on anhydrous made him consider waiting to buy in the spring. “When I initially heard that’s what they were asking for anhydrous [I thought] maybe we’ll just wait until this spring and see if it’s any better, but that didn’t pan out,” he said.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Larry Gene Rusk (July 11, 1947 - May 11, 2022)

Larry Gene Rusk, 74, of Harrisonville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his residence in Harrisonville, Missouri. He was born July 11, 1947 in Kansas City, Kansas the son of the late William Gene and Bonnie (Hawes) Rusk. Survivors include:. Wife, Gloria (Knaus) Rusk of Stotts City, MO.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
lakeexpo.com

Robert “Bob” Cole (June 28, 1935 - May 8, 2022)

Robert “Bob” Cole, age 86, of Gravois Mills, Missouri passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Lake Park in Camdenton, Missouri. Bob was born June 28, 1935 in Eldon, Iowa, the son of Earl Cole and Erma Ollom. On August 1, 1955, Bob was united in marriage to...
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
lakeexpo.com

Construction Begins On Aldi's New Lake Of The Ozarks Store

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a welcome update for many Lake of the Ozarks residents, construction on the Lake Ozark Aldi has finally begun. For members of the Lake of the Ozarks community, it's been a long time coming. After the 2018 announcement that the discount grocery chain would be coming to Eagles Landing, in 2019 the city said the development plans had ground to a halt. But finally, after long last, concrete things are happening...
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
KOLR10 News

Family of three from Ozark County missing

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department (OSCD) posted on Facebook Friday it received a missing person report for a Thornfield family of three on May 5. OSCD said 32-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles, and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles were taking a religious sabbatical to Florida on a missionary trip at the end […]
OZARK COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Two Casinos, One Lake: Osage River Gaming Group Presses Missouri Lawmakers For Support

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The race to bring a casino to Lake of the Ozarks is stirring up dust in Missouri's capitol. The group of local investors that has been for years seeking a change to Missouri's law, to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River, is gaining support among Missouri lawmakers. Meanwhile, that group claims support for the Osage Nation casino is waning in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital

CAMDEN Co., Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in the hospital after a car hit another in Camden County Sunday because they failed to yield. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route MM at Shawnee Bend One. One car failed to yield to another car when attempting a left-hand turn. The driver of The post Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#Lake Of The Ozarks#Dock#Housing List
feastmagazine.com

Dine and drink at these spots while walking, biking or riding horseback down the Katy Trail

The Katy Trail State Park is a shining example of what is possible when rails-to-trails projects make their way into existence. The former railroad turned multi-use trail system features 240 miles of crushed limestone trail, making it possible to travel almost the entire width of Missouri exclusively by bicycle, foot or horseback. Almost completely flat and traffic-free, the Katy attracts sport and recreational cyclists alike, but the true gems are the wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds you’ll find along the way. Although wineries and restaurants abound near the park, the elevation change from flat trail to hilltop winery can sometimes make for a grueling end to a casual bike ride. Here, we’re rounding up the best places to grab a drink or bite without leaving the trail system or its sea-level elevation.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Southwest Missouri Humane Society in need of foster parents for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Peak kitten and puppy season is here in southwest Missouri. The Southwest Missouri Humane Society needs help with taking in pets. Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said being a foster parent for a cat or dog can quite literally save their lives. Newcomb said this time of year, many strays come in pregnant, and the humane society can’t hold every animal, sometimes having to make room in hallways and bathrooms.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
themissouritimes.com

Central Missouri bridge to be named after Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Efforts to name a major bridge in mid-Missouri after outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt made it to the governor before session concluded. HB 1738 would name the bridge on Highway 54 crossing the Missouri River between Cole and Callaway counties after the longtime Republican legislator.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy