855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

The Katy Trail State Park is a shining example of what is possible when rails-to-trails projects make their way into existence. The former railroad turned multi-use trail system features 240 miles of crushed limestone trail, making it possible to travel almost the entire width of Missouri exclusively by bicycle, foot or horseback. Almost completely flat and traffic-free, the Katy attracts sport and recreational cyclists alike, but the true gems are the wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds you’ll find along the way. Although wineries and restaurants abound near the park, the elevation change from flat trail to hilltop winery can sometimes make for a grueling end to a casual bike ride. Here, we’re rounding up the best places to grab a drink or bite without leaving the trail system or its sea-level elevation.

