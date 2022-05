Paris Police responded to 201 calls for service and arrested 12 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on May 15, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300 block of NE 29th St at 10:21 A.M. on May 13, 2022. The victim reported that they had been away from the residence since the previous day and upon returning, found that someone had removed a window air-conditioner from a window to gain entry. The victim reported that numerous firearms had been removed from the house. The incident is under investigation.

PARIS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO