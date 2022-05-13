ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Reveals a Dunk High "World Champions" Colorway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of ‘s ethos is to drive culture forward through sports, and that is evident within many of its various product initiatives both on the apparel and footwear side. For the latter, its lifestyle category is welcoming...

hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
Here Is the First Look at the Jordan Two Trey "Raptors"

Since revealing its new hybrid Jordan Brand model, the Jordan Two Trey which is inspired by seven different classic silhouettes, has arrived in a “Raptors” color scheme. The shoe, which is constructed in mixed mesh, synthetic and patent leather mudguards as well as AJ11-inspired branding on the label and tongues. The silhouette comes in an all-black base that sits atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole with additional purple details on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel tabs. The shoe takes on the colorway of the traditional Toronto Raptors branding. The design is also a nod to the “Raptors” Air Jordan 7 color blocking.
Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” Expected In August

With the Fall 2022 season right around the corner, Jordan Brand continues to prepare its Retro footwear product for the months of July, August, and September. Set for arrival in that middle month is an all-new Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” that comes attached with some key changes to the brand’s plans.
Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
Union Announces SNKRS Release Date for Its Air Jordan 2 Collection

Union LA is one of those brands that just knows how to get sneakerheads talking, and it’s become somewhat of a blessing and a curse. The streetwear stalwart recently launched its highly-anticipated collection of Air Jordan 2s and accompanying apparel through its web store, but sneaky bots seemed to have captured the best of the brand as they snagged up a majority of the inventory.
Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Laser"

Aside from further expanding its signature hoops roster and dropping a wealth of retro releases, Jordan Brand has also been putting the world on notice for its strong output of golf-focused releases. The fairway-ready category’s sneaker lineup continues to beef up its queue with more striking offerings, and the latest to be unveiled is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Laser” in “Game Royal/White”.
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

Is set to introduce a new footwear model, a cross between the 2012 Flyknit Racer and the Air Max Pre-Day, dubbed the “Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer.” The initial offering arrives in a classic “Oreo” colorway, featuring lightweight and breathable Flyknit uppers taken from the Flyknit Racer and responsive Air unit midsoles drawn from the Pre-Day.
Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean"

Michael Jordan influence on sneaker culture is so far beyond his playing days that he’s got a cornucopia of colorways that have reached their own level of iconic status even if he didn’t actually lace them up in-game. One of these iterations is the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” which after originally dropping in 2006 is gearing up to receive a retro release this season. After surfacing via early pictures in January, the brand has finally released its official images.
Tinker Hatfield's Nike Zoom Court Dragon Gets Decorated With Playful Swooshes

Tinker Hatfield is cemented into Nike’s legacy as one of the brand’s most accomplished designers. His portfolio consists of iconic Jordan Brand and. silhouettes, and this year he’s expanding his range with a brand new Sportswear model: the Nike Zoom Court Dragon. The new model pulls inspiration from basketball and tennis models and it has just been revealed in a colorful new makeup with adventurously-styled Swooshes.
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Its Jordan Luka 1

Luka Dončić made his way back into the Dallas Mavericks rotation for game 4 against the Utah Jazz, and his return was quite electrifying as he finally debuted his anticipated Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe. In tandem with this, Jordan Brand officially unveiled the Slovenian superstar’s kicks and communicated all of his special design features.
Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
First Look at the Reebok Question Low “Blueprint”

In a decade filled with iconic sneakers, the Reebok Question holds its own amongst the greats. As Allen Iverson’s signature shoe, the storytelling is plentiful — from postering Marcus Camby to crossing over the great Michael Jordan — AI may have come into the league with questions, but he left it a Hall of Famer.
