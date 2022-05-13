ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How a North Texas Fashion Startup is Bringing Transparency and Sustainability to Retail

By Kelsey Vanderschoot
dmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas-based Makers Valley, a fashion tech company that connects independent fashion brands with Italian artisans, has launched its second venture. Called Orma, the new app gives consumers more information about the way retail clothing items are produced. “What Orma is at its core is a fashion transparency and sustainability app,” says...

www.dmagazine.com

