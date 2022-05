Residential real estate sales continue to drop. Echoing a months-long trend, last month’s home sales in the five-county area fell below the total for the same month last year. Each of the counties saw a decline in the number of homes sold. Overall, there were 182 home sales last month, compared with 261 in April 2021. Leelanau’s drop was the most precipitous: its 17 home sales stand in contrast to the 40 sold in April 2021, falling below the number sold in any April dating back six years.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO