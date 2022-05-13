ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Where to get free meals for kids in Vincennes this summer

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Community School Corporation will be participating this summer in the Summer Food Service Program.

Free meals will be made available to all children under the age of 18, as well as adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

  • 1972 Building , 711 Old Wheatland Rd.
    May 31 through July 29
    Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Snack 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    *Closed July 4*

  • Lincoln High School , 1545 S. Hart St. Rd.
    May 23 through June 23
    Breakfast: 7:15 a.m to 7:45 a.m.
    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • Riley Elementary School , 1008 Upper 11th St.
    May 31 through Aug. 5
    Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
    *Closed July 4*

  • Tecumseh Harrison Elementary School , 2116 N. Second St.
    May 23 through July 29
    Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Morning Snack: 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. (May 23 to July 10 only)
    *Closed July 4*

  • Vigo Elementary School , 1513 Main St.
    May 31 through July 29
    Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    *Closed July 4*

For more information regarding the program call Mike Szady at (812) 882-2005.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

