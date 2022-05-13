Where to get free meals for kids in Vincennes this summer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Community School Corporation will be participating this summer in the Summer Food Service Program.

Free meals will be made available to all children under the age of 18, as well as adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

1972 Building , 711 Old Wheatland Rd.

May 31 through July 29

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Snack 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*Closed July 4*





May 23 through June 23

Breakfast: 7:15 a.m to 7:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.





May 31 through Aug. 5

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

*Closed July 4*





May 23 through July 29

Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Morning Snack: 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. (May 23 to July 10 only)

*Closed July 4*





May 31 through July 29

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Closed July 4*

For more information regarding the program call Mike Szady at (812) 882-2005.

