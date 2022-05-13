ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma police chief arrested, charged with selling methamphetamine

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ncxh_0fdO6AbU00

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — State and federal agents arrested a police chief in Oklahoma on charges he had been using and selling methamphetamine.

Joe Don Chitwood, the chief of the Calvin Police Department, was arrested after a months-long investigation, KOKI reported.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told KOKI that they began their investigation into Chitwood in April, after receiving a tip. A search warrant at Chitwood’s home revealed methamphetamine, agents told the station.

“Meth is the leading killer among drug-related deaths in Oklahoma,” OBN director Donnie Anderson said. “And for a peace officer to be responsible for putting more meth on the streets is a disgrace to the proud men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens from the deadly consequences of substance abuse.”

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.5 million Americans aged 12 and older reported having used methamphetamine in 2020.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 20

Michael Johnson
2d ago

For some reason in the past two years OSBI in partnership with Federal agencies keeps making arrests like this, anyway keep up the good work.

Reply
7
Bobby French
2d ago

A sad day for law enforcement. There are bad people in every field of work, but the majority of them are good. 👮🏻I Back The Blue 👮🏾‍♂️

Reply(4)
4
Related
1600kush.com

Gang member accused of threatening to shoot Stillwater officer due in court

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A reputed member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood prison gang jailed on $100,000 bail has been ordered to appear in court on June 27 for a preliminary hearing on a nine-count charge including threatening to shoot Stillwater Police Detective Lt. Cody Manuel with a 9 mm pistol and trafficking methamphetamine.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Trooper shoots suspect accused of pointing long gun at law enforcement in eastern Oklahoma

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a suspect accused of pointing a long gun at law enforcement Friday in eastern Oklahoma. On Friday, a Latimer County deputy called an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in the area and asked for help with a violent suspect who broke into a property on Southeast 100th Road in Red Oak, a news release says. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect stole a gun and threatened to shoot a deputy at the scene.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Police#State#Americans#Cox Media Group
KOCO

Shooting in northbound lanes of I-35 in Oklahoma City sends victim to hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting victim was found in a car on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, authorities found a victim inside a car riddled with bullets on Interstate 35 near Northeast 23rd Street. Police said after being shot, the victim flagged down a bystander to ask for help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman arrested for allegedly embezzling over $80,000 from company

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was arrested on charges of embezzling and identity theft after she allegedly forged loan contracts, totaling a value of over $80,000. Police say the regional manager for Approved Cash Advance contacted officers in January 2022 about a branch manager embezzling money from the company for over three years.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma County jail inmate dies of possible drug overdose

An Oklahoma County jail inmate died Friday, the seventh so far this year. Eddie Garcia, 25, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. A detention officer found him unresponsive in his cell about 2 a.m. Friday during a sight check.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Woman Caught Trafficking Meth in Grant

A woman from Sebastian was caught selling methamphetamine during a sting controlled by the Palm Bay Police Department. Detectives received information that Amanda Melissa Jones, 32, of Sebastian, would be selling methamphetamine at Fisherman’s Landing Park in Grant. “Agents observed Amanda [Jones] walking to a dark in color sedan...
SEBASTIAN, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found at Chandler Park

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A dead body was found on Sunday at Chandler Park, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO has confirmed the body found was an elderly gentleman found on the walking trail. They also said there are no signs of foul play. ©2022 Cox...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy