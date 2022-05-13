Crews on ground, in air douse brush fire in El Cajon area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Fire crews on the ground and in the air put out a brush fire that erupted on a hillside in the El Cajon area.

The fire was reported just before 12 p.m. near the 1600 block of Lotus Lane, in an area east of Interstate 8, according to Cal Fire.

Thanks to the quick response from firefighters on the ground and aerial support, the fire’s rate of spread was stopped at about five acres burned.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.