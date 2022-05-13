White Mountains brush fire containment efforts improve

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another warm and somewhat humid day with a cold front approaching from the west this PM...some strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening. Today will be partly sunny, warm (highs between 72-82 away from the coast)and a bit humid with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. The tornado threat is also non-zero, but still low. The highest threat area appears to be across the western half of the state. Storms likely diminish in strength as they track eastbound during the evening before wrapping up overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO