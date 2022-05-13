ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Mountains brush fire containment efforts improve

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORHAM, N.H. (AP) — Fire crews have improved containment lines in a 48-acre brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest, forest officials said Friday. The fire is west of the...

Firefighters battle large forest fire in White Mountains

BARTLETT, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in New Hampshire are battling a large forest fire that’s burned hundreds of acres in the White Mountains this weekend. The U.S. Forest Service said federal, state and local personnel responded to a fire on state land in Crawford Notch State Park at around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Wildfires in New Hampshire Burn 175 Acres

First the iconic Red Jacket Inn bursts into flames...now the White Mountain National Forest?. As devastating as it is, the White Mountains did in fact have around 175 acres roasted by wildfires this past weekend, according to a WMUR article. Forest fires are often something we see on the news...
Firefighters making progress on northern NH fire

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A forest fire in northern New Hampshire is down to a little over 100 acres, and rain on Monday helped firefighters’ efforts, forest officials said. The Bemis Fire is in Crawford Notch State Park, the White Mountain National Forest and on private land. It’s comprised of three smaller fires.
NH Fish & Game rescues three separate hikers in one day

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish & Game conducted three separate rescues Saturday. The first rescue happened near the summit of Mt. Cube in Orford at about 12:40 p.m. Officials say a 73-year-old man from Manchester suffered an unspecified medical emergency, which resulted in rescue crews and a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter being called in.
Video: Scattered storms with wind, hail for parts of NH Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another warm and somewhat humid day with a cold front approaching from the west this PM...some strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening. Today will be partly sunny, warm (highs between 72-82 away from the coast)and a bit humid with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. The tornado threat is also non-zero, but still low. The highest threat area appears to be across the western half of the state. Storms likely diminish in strength as they track eastbound during the evening before wrapping up overnight.
Experts predict another year of defoliation from the spongy month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, has returned for the season and is looking for food in the trees. Last year, they caused a significant amount of defoliation in Vermont and New York. The Department of Forest, Parks and Rec say it’s hard...
Vermont man traps bobcat in bathroom following attack

WINDSOR, Vt. — An older Vermont man is safe this morning after he was attacked by a bobcat inside his house. This happened in the town of Windsor on Friday morning. Police believe the animal chased a housecat into the home, through the front door. That's when it encountered...
Blood moon seen in our region

Vermont's largest hospital was forced to go without water for about an hour on Monday morning. Charity Clark announces run for Vermont attorney general. Another candidate has entered the race for Vermont attorney general. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Spongy month caterpillars return to the region

Vermont's largest hospital was forced to go without water for about an hour on Monday morning. Charity Clark announces run for Vermont attorney general. Another candidate has entered the race for Vermont attorney general. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Invasive jumping worms pose threat to ecosystem

The Mountain Gardeners of the Mad River Valley canceled its annual plant sale this year due to concerns over Asian jumping worms being transmitted through plants. “Many plants have been donated from businesses and other individuals and there is some risk involved with spreading the worms,” said Mountain Gardeners publicist Stephanie Venema. “We’re not trying to create any kind of alarm. . . The Mountain Gardeners will continue to review guidelines from the University of Vermont Extension Service to determine best safe practices for future sales.” (See more in The Valley Reporter’s newsletter on Friday.)
Free state park day passes for Vermont educators

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Close to 12,000 educators can visit Vermont State Parks for free this summer. This program is thanks to a new collaboration between the agencies of Education and Natural Resources. All school employees are being given the chance to grab a free season day pass to all 55 Vermont State Parks. It’s part of an “Educator Appreciation Initiative” by the Agency of Education.
Charity Clark announces run for Vermont attorney general

A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday. Court expert draws more GOP-friendly New York political maps. A court-appointed expert released a draft of new congressional maps for New York that are more favorable to Republicans than the original gerrymandered political maps drawn by Democrats. Cycling...
Court expert draws more GOP-friendly New York political maps

Medicaid patients struggle to find dental providers. It’s hard enough right now to just find a dentist, but providers are calling it a perfect storm for patients who utilize Medicaid insurance. South Burlington Police warn of jump in car thefts, make arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. South Burlington Police...
Bill creates working group on eating disorder treatment in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Monday signed a bill that would begin the process of finding out where the gaps are in the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. WCAX News has reported before on how advocates for eating disorder treatment, patients and families say the state lacks higher levels of care.
‘Project Mootopia’ takes aim at greenhouse gas emissions

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben & Jerry’s global sustainability manager Jenna Evans says combating climate change is part of their social mission. That’s why they’re taking on ‘Project Mootopia.’. “Ben & Jerry’s carbon footprint is more than half from our dairy supply chain,” Evans tells...
Teen seriously injured during crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON — An 18-year-old from Island Pond was seriously injured during a crash in Charleston yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 105 at around 7:35 p.m. According to the report, the juvenile was traveling east when he lost control of his vehicle and hit...
