SALISBURY, Md. – A Seaford man is behind bars following a shots fired incident outside a Salisbury restaurant. Shortly after midnight on May 7th, officers responded to Mojos on E. Main Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found multiple patrons leaving the business on arrival, and spoke with representatives of Mojos, who reported that a male patron had removed a black-colored handgun from his waistband and waved it in a provocative manner for other patrons in the business to see. The suspect then reportedly left the business, fired a single gunshot in the air while outside, and fled the business on foot. The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle a short time later.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO