ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Days Starts Today

By Brad
monrovianow.com
 3 days ago

Monrovia Days starts at 5 p.m. today and lasts through Sunday. Today (Friday): MHS Pep Rally (5 p.m.); Food, games and beer garden...

www.monrovianow.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangecountytribune.com

Heritage, hot rods displayed

Progress in the development of automobiles is in many ways a kind of history lesson, so it was appropriate that the Westminster Historical Society sponsored a classic car show on Sunday. Located at the Blakey Historical Park, 8612 Westminster Blvd., the event featured displays of historic and vintage automobiles from...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Weezer, 311 kick off three-day Beachlife Festival tonight in Redondo Beach

Live music and nostalgia take over Redondo Beach all weekend, as the Beachlife Festival kicks off tonight.Weezer and 311 kick off Friday night's festivities, while Smashing Pumpkins is Saturday's headliner. The Steve Miller Band will cap the festival off on Sunday. The festival's lineup is like a cruise through 90s hit radio, and includes Stone Temple Pilots, Sheryl Crow, UB40, Sugar Ray, Rita Wilson, and Ozomatli. The festival takes place along the Redondo Beach shoreline north of the pier, with performances starting at 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees won't be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and testing, and masking won't be required, but festival organizers are warning attendees that exposure remains an "inherent risk" in any large gathering.Tickets are still available, and start at $159. However, music lovers who want to avoid the crowds can livestream some performances at beachlifefestival.com.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Eater

How Slab Barbecue Is Defining LA’s Barbecue Scene

Chef and owner of Los Angeles restaurant Slab Barbecue, Burt Bakman, is trying to catch the city’s reputation for barbecue up to the likes of southern states like Texas. “The LA barbecue scene is really at its infancy,” he says. “The type of barbecue culture that they have in Texas, they don’t have here. There’s no reason why California cannot become its own barbecue region.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [5-15-2022]

If need something fun to fill up your Sunday, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 15) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Have a great day!. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monrovia, CA
Monrovia, CA
Government
Local
California Government
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-14-2022]

Saturday is going to be a hot one (as in 90+ in and around the southland), but if you can brave the blistering heat, there’s plenty to see and do. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you end up doing, even if it’s just sitting on your couch soaking up the A/C, I hope enjoy your day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Hires Kevin McCune as New Public Works Director

The City of Monrovia is excited to announce the appointment of Kevin McCune as the new public works director. Kevin’s first official day with the City of Monrovia is May 23, 2022. According to City Manager Dylan Feik, “I am excited to welcome Kevin to the City of Monrovia...
MONROVIA, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Long Beach, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Long Beach, a half-hour drive from Los Angeles, is a seaside treasure worth adding to any California itinerary. Beautiful beaches and marinas, as well as a bustling dining and shopping scene, combine to create a metropolis that ideally balances metropolitan refinement with beach-town fun. It features Long Beach's best-tasting, best-neighborhood-serving, and overall favorite coffee businesses.
LONG BEACH, CA
phoenixmag.com

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Beer Garden#Merengue#Oc Grove#Stone Soul
signalscv.com

Community leaders mourn death of longtime SCV judge

Alan Rosenfield served on the bench more than 30 years. Well-known and long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Assigned Judge Alan Rosenfield died Wednesday morning following a sudden medical emergency. He was 70 years old. When speaking with The Signal on Friday, those who knew him best described Rosenfield,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Free event will take place at Fontana Park Aquatic Center on May 20

The summer swimming season is arriving, and the City of Fontana will be celebrating with a big event. A Water Safety Fair and Summer Kickoff will be held Friday, May 20 at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue. Admission is free for this event, which will run from...
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Missed it By ‘That’ Much! Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Missing Mega Number Sold in Pasadena

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $11 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Pasadena and a market in Los Angeles, and each is worth $15,712, the California Lottery announced.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

LA’s Best Carnitas Tacos Get a New Home at El Momo in Monterey Park

Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Election Workers Needed for the June Primary Election

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) is actively recruiting and calling on members of the community to serve as Election Workers for the June Primary Election. The RR/CC is specifically recruiting in the following communities and areas:. Agoura Hills, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Sun Valley, Calabasas,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy