RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue continues to accept applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant program. Since the application process opened on May 2, the Department has received more than 7,000 applications. BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 1.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO