Virginia State

$115 million coming to VA for affordable housing

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDECz_0fdO4BYd00

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — On Friday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that Virginia is receiving nearly $115 million in federal funds for affordable housing.

“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing, but rents and home prices have skyrocketed across Virginia in recent years,” said the Senators in a joint statement. “We’re glad that this funding will go to supporting the construction of new affordable housing units and help Virginians access more housing options.”

Warner and Kaine said the funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) , HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) , Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) , Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) , and Housing Trust Fund (HTF) .

Here’s a look at where the funding will go locally in Hampton Roads:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance and more.

  • Chesapeake | $1,141,624
  • Hampton | $903,077
  • Newport News | $1,287,677
  • Norfolk | $4,435,015
  • Portsmouth | $1,539,655
  • Suffolk | $488,891
  • Virginia Beach | $1,968,186

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME): The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals. The Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill included $1.5 billion for the HOME program and was the highest level of funding in the past decade.

  • Chesapeake | $613,692
  • Newport News | $871,322
  • Norfolk | $1,378,254
  • Portsmouth | $464,737
  • Suffolk | $465,021
  • Virginia Beach | $1,163,266

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): The ESG program provides funding for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services, and homeless prevention programs.

  • Norfolk | $382,849

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA): The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and support services to low-income individuals living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

  • Virginia Beach | $2,676,916
Comments / 19

Linda Stone
2d ago

get a decent job so taxpayers don't have to pay for your housing. you don't get to immediately have what others have worked for decades to achieve.

Reply
10
Truth - SOL
2d ago

Just keep them out of the areas where people have worked and earned the privilege to live. We like it nice & quiet.

Reply
9
Wanda Lou Bosworth
2d ago

Does that mean that Section 8 will be up and taking clients again? We have been waiting for 3 almost 4 years! They promised us it would be 2 years! We really, really, need some help PLEASE!!!!!!!

Reply(5)
3
