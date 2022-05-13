ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Who is liable for injuries in a motorcycle accident?

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost road users have a prejudice against motorbikes and presume them guilty of causing an accident even when it is not a motorcyclist’s fault. Even the police don’t make it any easier for them. More often than not, they will place liability on the motorcyclist unless the...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Motorcycle Accident#The Mccraw Law Group
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Augusta Free Press

Two-vehicle crash on Seminole Trail takes life of Charlottesville man

A two-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Seminole Trail on Sunday night has claimed the life of a Charlottesville man. The driver of one vehicle, 36-year-old Justin Michael Tilghman, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the 9:21 p.m. crash. Tilghman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UVA Hospital.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Several First Responders Injured Following Intentional Fire, Explosion At Baltimore County Nail Spa

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore County Police officers and two EMS providers were injured by an explosion at a nail spa in Windsor Mill, Maryland, on Monday night, according to authorities. A man sustained life-threatening injuries around the same time, fire officials said. The explosion occurred in the 1700 block of Rolling Road at the Libra Nails & Spa, according to authorities. It damaged several other businesses, fire officials said. Baltimore County fire officials said the man may be a previous employee of the business. He was known to the business and its employees, according to authorities. He is considered to be a suspect in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy