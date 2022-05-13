Who is liable for injuries in a motorcycle accident?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore County Police officers and two EMS providers were injured by an explosion at a nail spa in Windsor Mill, Maryland, on Monday night, according to authorities. A man sustained life-threatening injuries around the same time, fire officials said. The explosion occurred in the 1700 block of Rolling Road at the Libra Nails & Spa, according to authorities. It damaged several other businesses, fire officials said. Baltimore County fire officials said the man may be a previous employee of the business. He was known to the business and its employees, according to authorities. He is considered to be a suspect in...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 28 MINUTES AGO