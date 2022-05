HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man. According to the sheriff’s Office, Scott Hattis, of Huntington, was last seen leaving work at the Sheetz on 6th Avenue Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Authorities say Hattis has autism and has been staying at the […]

12 HOURS AGO