Three employees of Summerville vulnerable adult care facility charged with abuse

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Florence County deputy was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jonathon Christopher Bessenger, 24, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was fired the day before, according to documents obtained by News13, which site the reason as “any action which reflects unfavorably on Florence County” and “immoral, unlawful or improper conduct or indecency, either on or off the job, which would tend to affect the employee’s relationship to his or her job, fellow workers, supervisor, reputation or goodwill in the community.”

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO