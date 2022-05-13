ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moclips, WA

4757 Beach Ln Moclips, WA 98562

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoclips Real Estate at 4757 Beach Ln Moclips, WA 98562. Description: The real estate listing at 4757 Beach Ln Moclips, WA 98562 with the MLS# 1919814 has been on the Moclips market for 1 day. This property located in the Moclips subdivision is currently listed for...

Comments / 1

0 XXX Sunset St Moclips, WA 98562

Moclips Real Estate at 0 Xxx Sunset St Moclips, WA 98562. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Xxx Sunset St Moclips, WA 98562 with the MLS# 1877577 has been on the Moclips market for 103 days. This property located in the Moclips subdivision is currently listed for $379,000. GeoCoordinates:
MOCLIPS, WA
11 XX Webster Ln Lilliwaup, WA 98555

Lilliwaup Real Estate at 11 Xx Webster Ln Lilliwaup, WA 98555. Description: The real estate listing at 11 Xx Webster Ln Lilliwaup, WA 98555 with the MLS# 1934230 has been on the Lilliwaup market for 1 day. This property located in the Beacon Point subdivision is currently listed for $799,000.
LILLIWAUP, WA
Mercer Island midcentury with Lake Washington views

Situated on the southeast tip of Mercer Island across Lake Washington from Seward Park, 10 Shore Ln. is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom midcentury home. Built in 1957, the property boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, as well as a private setting and water and mountain views. On the main...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
Moclips, WA
Portage Bay floating home

Floating home season is nearly here! So by the time you close on this Portage Bay floating home at 2822 Boyer Ave E #3, the water will be comfortable enough to swim. (Though my kids did get in the water two weekends ago…) Built in 2003 (young for a...
SEATTLE, WA
Clearing and Grading Work Begins at Woodbridge to Prepare Site for Construction of First Two New Industrial Buildings

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (May 12, 2022) — Construction crews at Woodbridge started work this week on clearing and grading the interior area of sites for Buildings A and B, representing the first phase of development planned for the former Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way. The limited forestry activities, which retain forest buffers around the buildings, will take place over the next several weeks before ground-up construction of two new sophisticated industrial buildings begins later this spring.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Tacoma is a thriving city on the Puget Sound coast, about a 30-mile drive south of Seattle. It has a vibrant waterfront section dotted with restaurants and activities and is home to nearly 200,000 people. Tacoma is also the location to visit if you want the best taste mix coffee for your breakfast or a cold beverage for your afternoon walk.
TACOMA, WA
Taste of Tacoma becomes The Taste Northwest with a new venue

The Taste of Tacoma has a new home — and a new name. Now called The Taste Northwest, the food-centered event is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup on July 1-3. Tacoma has been home to this food fest since 1986, lovingly called the "Ultimate...
TACOMA, WA
Property Watch: An Offbeat Hood Canal Cabin

Brinnon is a small town (population 907) on the Northwest shores of Hood Canal, wrapping around the edge of the Olympic National Park. It’s pretty far off the beaten path for traditional amenities, but it’s rich in natural wonders: Pleasant Harbor and Dosewallips State Park, the latter a 425-acre park along both freshwater and saltwater shores. Some trailheads up into the mountains are just 10 or 15 minutes away.
BRINNON, WA
Cooper Mountain Vineyards and Hama Hama Oyster Company Announce the Release of Oyster White

The first-time bottling celebrates the 100th anniversary of Hama Hama Company and raises funds for aquatic ecosystem restoration in the Pacific Northwest. Newberg, Oregon (May 9, 2022) — Oysters and wine are a timeless pairing, the product of careful cultivation and the benevolence of nature. Hama Hama Oyster Company and Cooper Mountain Vineyards are two multigenerational family businesses in the Pacific Northwest keenly focused on environmental stewardship in the face of climate change. This year marks the centennial of Hama Hama Company on Washington’s Puget Sound and to celebrate, Cooper Mountain Vineyards has bottled the perfect wine to toast with.
NEWBERG, OR
Volunteers help long-time Shoreline resident get property back up to code

SHORELINE, Wash. — A 96-year-old Shoreline resident and Marine Corps veteran received a welcome surprise Friday morning. Volunteers from Home Depot and WestCare Washington gave back to Carl Garrison who served his country and community for so many years. The volunteers spent the day tidying up the property and building a ramp to give Garrison easier access to his home.
SHORELINE, WA

