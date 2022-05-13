4757 Beach Ln Moclips, WA 98562

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (May 12, 2022) — Construction crews at Woodbridge started work this week on clearing and grading the interior area of sites for Buildings A and B, representing the first phase of development planned for the former Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way. The limited forestry activities, which retain forest buffers around the buildings, will take place over the next several weeks before ground-up construction of two new sophisticated industrial buildings begins later this spring.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO