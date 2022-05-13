4757 Beach Ln Moclips, WA 98562

The first-time bottling celebrates the 100th anniversary of Hama Hama Company and raises funds for aquatic ecosystem restoration in the Pacific Northwest. Newberg, Oregon (May 9, 2022) — Oysters and wine are a timeless pairing, the product of careful cultivation and the benevolence of nature. Hama Hama Oyster Company and Cooper Mountain Vineyards are two multigenerational family businesses in the Pacific Northwest keenly focused on environmental stewardship in the face of climate change. This year marks the centennial of Hama Hama Company on Washington’s Puget Sound and to celebrate, Cooper Mountain Vineyards has bottled the perfect wine to toast with.
