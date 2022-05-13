Chicago man shot, killed father for not allowing him to hold infant, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in North Chicago Sunday. According to police, the boy was at a Citgo gas station in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. when he "engaged with" several people in a vehicle in the gas station parking lot. The victim and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at each other before those in the vehicle fled the scene. North Chicago Police officers responded and found the 14-year-old critically injured. he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Waukegan Police found the suspect vehicle, which was crashed in the parking lot of the Waukegan Home Depot shortly later. The people insed fled from the officers, but three were taken into custody inside the business. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. Anyone with information about this incident should call the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoopers at 847-662-2222 or https://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.

NORTH CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO