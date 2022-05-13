ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant With Her First Child: 'I Am Ecstatic'

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZXO0_0fdO39z300

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are expecting a baby.

The Osbourne family is about to get a brand new addition — so, bats all around!

Kelly Osbourne — reality TV royalty, daughter of Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and masterful Madonna cover artist — announced Thursday that she’s expecting her first child with her Slipknot rocker boyfriend, Sid Wilson.

The “Fashion Police” alum shared the news on Instagram along with two photos of her holding an ultrasound photo.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she wrote in her post. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Wilson also posted an ultrasound photo to Instagram on Thursday and captioned it with a bunch of hearts surrounding a family emoji.

It’s unclear how long Osbourne and Wilson have been dating, but a source told People that the two have known each other since 1999, when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest — the music festival founded by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

On Valentine’s Day 2022, Kelly Osbourne posted a photo of herself and Wilson kissing on Instagram.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Osbourne wrote at the time. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Osbourne spoke about her desire to have children on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table Talk” In June 2021.

“My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet.”

Well, it seems like Osbourne’s longing for motherhood didn’t get lost in the shuffle of life — and her mom seems just as excited as she is:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

