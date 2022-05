DECATUR — Eduardo Jusino is pleading not guilty to a charge of aggravated battery after prosecutors say he launched an attack on a random passerby in Decatur. The 47-year-old Jusino, however, appears to have gotten the worst of the encounter: a sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the pedestrian he walked up to and shoved and punched retaliated by slashing him in the left forearm with a pocket knife.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO