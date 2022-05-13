ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Jokingly Throws Hat In The Ring To Buy Twitter

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Elon Musk 's deal to buy Twitter is " temporarily on hold ," he revealed Friday (May 13). Now, Snoop Dogg says he wants to throw his hat in the ring.

"May have 2 buy Twitter now," the " Drop It Like It's Hot " rapper tweeted Friday. Snoop went on to talk about some ideas he has to improve the platform:

"Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC. First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is b---s---. ✈️✈️ Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say 'Hello'. Nah f--- those bots."

The tweet went viral Friday, receiving nearly 100,000 likes and support from followers from around the world. Political action committee The Lincoln Project supported the rapper's move to buy Twitter, but only if he renames it " Twizzle ."

Snoop's tweets come hours after the Tesla CEO revealed there are pending details that support the calculation that fake and spam accounts represent less than 5% of users. Musk has been vocal about his mission to free the platform of "spam bots." The delay in the deal appears to have questioned whether or not Twitter has been underreporting these accounts. Twitter previously accepted Musk's $44 billion buyout in a deal that's expected to close in 2022.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to requests for comments from The Associated Press .

