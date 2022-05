My first memories of bathing were of my mom dragging me into the bathtub kicking and screaming. Those days are long gone, and I'm now a once-a-day-shower kind of guy. Perhaps that's why, as of a few months ago, I got this yuck look on my face upon hearing about people who don't shower or bathe every day. But what if I and the roughly two-thirds of Americans who shower daily have it wrong? What if bathing every day is not the best way to be hygienic?

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO