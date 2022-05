TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Typically, it's little Cessnas and Pipers flying in and out of Riverside Airport. But this week, it's quite a few more high dollar aircraft than usual. "Honestly the last PGA Championship that was here in 2007 is really the only other benchmark we can compare it to," said Austin Wheeler.

