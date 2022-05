The Draper City Fire Department has deployed a crew to New Mexico to help with devastating wildland fires there. Officials said the crew was deployed on Friday morning. "Battalion Chief Cody Jolley, Engine Boss Connor Carpenter, Engine Operator James Schwartz, and Paramedic Ryan Russon are the first crew to deploy in what is shaping up to be a very busy season in the west," fire officials said.

DRAPER, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO