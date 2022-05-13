Jose Azocar batting ninth for Padres on Friday

The Detroit Tigers did not list Eric Haase as a starter for their Sunday game against the Baltimore Orioles. Haase will take a seat Sunday while Tucker Barnhart starts behind home plate and bats ninth. Our models project Haase to make 241 more plate appearances this season, with 11 home...
The Colorado Rockies will start Elias Diaz at catcher in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz will bat seventh and handle home plate Sunday while Dom Nunez takes a seat. Diaz has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.9 fantasy points against the Royals.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder/infielder Chris Owings is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Owings will move to the bench on Sunday with Jorge Mateo starting at shortstop. Mateo will bat fifth versus left-hander Tarik Skubal and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mateo for 8.6 FanDuel points...
The Washington Nationals will start Alcides Escobar at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Escobar will bat ninth in addition to covering shortstop duties while Dee Strange-Gordon sits. Escobar has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.9 fantasy points against the Astros.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Verdugo will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Martin Perez and Texas. Franchy Cordero moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Verdugo for 11.2 FanDuel points on...
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Arroyo will start in right field on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and Texas. Jackie Bradley Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arroyo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Garcia will start at second base on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Yoan Moncada moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 8.5 FanDuel...
The Colorado Rockies listed Randal Grichuk as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Grichuk will bat sixth and cover right field Sunday while Charlie Blackmon rests. Grichuk has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.5 fantasy points against the Royals.
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Suarez will move to the bench on Sunday with Abraham Toro starting at third base. Toro will bat seventh versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. numberFire's models project Toro for...
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud as a starter for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. d'Arnaud will take Sunday off while William Contreras takes over at catcher and Orlando Arcia comes off the bench to start at designated hitter and bat ninth. Our models project d'Arnaud...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Herrera for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pache will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Luis Barrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pache for 4.5 FanDuel points...
The Houston Astros will start Chas McCormick in right field for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. McCormick will bat eighth and cover right field Sunday while Kyle Tucker sits. McCormick has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.9 fantasy points against the Nationals.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bradley will move to the bench on Sunday with Christian Arroyo starting in right field. Arroyo will bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and Texas. numberFire's models project Arroyo for...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Lux for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Mejia for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home...
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Huff is being replaced behind the plate by Jonah Heim versus Red Sox starter Austin Davis. Our models project Huff for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.7...
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Neuse will move to the bench on Sunday with Elvis Andrus starting at shortstop. Andrus will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Andrus for 6.6...
The Los Angeles Angels did not list Luis Rengifo (elbow) in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. A pitch hit Rengifo's elbow in yesterday's game, and it looks like he'll sit out today's contest as he recovers. Tyler Wade will cover at second base while Brandon Marsh will play left field and bat sixth.
Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lowe is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Austin Davis. Our models project Lowe for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Comments / 0