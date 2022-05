Vehicle Accident – At approximately 8:12 p.m. May 6, a vehicle crash occurred as state police trooper was on routine patrol in a marked unit, a 2016 Ford Taurus (X). The trooper was traveling east on Greble Road when he struck a deer that ran out in front of him. The trooper was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. The Ford was towed from the scene after it began leaking fluids.

PALMYRA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO