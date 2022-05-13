ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

EMC HOUSE FIRE

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article225PM-East Montgomery County Firefighters are battling a...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SIX TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEADON CRASH WITH FEDERAL EXPRESS CONTRACT TRUCK

Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE DESTROYS MOTORHOMES

Just before 5:30 pm, Sunday North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Holiday World RV Sales and Service on I-45 near Calvary. Units arrived on the scene to fire a motorhome and a fifth-wheel RV fully involved in flames. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze but not before the RV, fifth-wheel were destroyed and another fifth-wheel was damaged. The units were customer-owned that were in for service. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SH 99 TO OPEN-MANY HOPE TRAFFIC ON FM 2090 WILL EASE

The Grand Parkway/99 corridor from Hwy. 59 in New Caney to SH 146 in Baytown opens on Thursday, May 19. Motorists can drive for free on the Grand Parkway until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21. These newest segments from New Caney to Baytown represent 52.8 miles of the 184-mile loop.
NEW CANEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SEARCH FOR ESCAPEE CONTINUES-REWARD NOW $22, 500-HIGHWAY 7 REMAINS CLOSED

Inmate Gonzalo Lopez is still not captured. We have no reason to believe he has left the area, there is no evidence to support that, at this time. Hwy 7 between Robbins & Centerville is still shut down, please avoid the area as much as you can. We have multiple agencies working together to get Lopez back in custody. Again, if you live in the search area, be extremely cautious and keep all doors locked on houses, buildings, and vehicles. If you see something suspicious please call the Sheriff’s Office @ 903-536-2749.
CENTERVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING IN CONROE OVERNIGHT

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders were assisting the male victim. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot and the male had been shot multiple times in the face, neck, and upper arm. MCHD transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands in critical condition. He was immediately taken to surgery. The bar was closed, but officers could talk to some of the employees who were still at the business along with several other potential witnesses. Police learned a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face and another Hispanic male was seen running from the scene. Moments later a black passenger car fled the scene. Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Conroe Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW SPLENDORA PD INTERDICTION UNIT RECOVERS STOLEN CAR

The Splendora Police Criminal Interdiction Unit observed a stolen vehicle out of Houston Police Department on Interstate 69 near Fostoria Rd. Units attempted to conduct a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to the officer’s lights and the pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle at high rates of speed leading into Humble. Humble Police were able to successfully deploy spikes strips deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. The driver still continued to drive at high rates of speed on Interstate 69 towards Rankin Rd. The driver then hit a curb causing the vehicle to become disabled. The driver and a female passenger identified as Monecya Mitchell, 17, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #d in Houston then began to flee on foot. Mitchell was quickly apprehended by a CIU Officer. The driver identified as Reggie Michoud Wise, 36, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #D, in Houston was apprehended by another CIU Officer along with K9 “Kilo”. During the search of the vehicle, the Wise was found to be in possession of various narcotics and also a STOLEN FIREARM. The Wise was placed in custody for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Ecstacy, Crack Cocaine).. Mitchell was placed in custody in custody for Assault on A Public Servant, Evading on Foot, Fail to ID, and two assault causes bodily injury out of Harris County.
HUMBLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE VICTIMS NEAR DOBBIN

335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
DOBBIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Emc#Saddle
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1486 REMAINS CLOSED AFTER MAJOR CRASH

8pm-A head-on crash between a FED Ex truck and a Lincoln Navigator has sent six people to the hospital. Several including two small children are critical. The crash happened at FM 1486 at Caney Creek just before 4 pm. Troopers remain on the scene along with the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. The crash will take at least another two hours for wreckers to clear. The road is closed between Dobbin and Jackson Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRUCK HITS 18-WHEELER AND ENDS UP ON RAILROAD TRACKS

Just before 6 pm on Sunday, a Toyota Tundra pickup was westbound on SH 105 just east of FM 1486 when for unknown reasons the driver crossed the center line. An 18-wheeler Haliburton sand truck heading east on SH 105 going back to Conroe to reload. The 18-wheeler driver attempted to take evasive action but the pickup hit his rear trailer axle damaging it. The Toyota then continued across the eastbound ditch, hit a utility pole dropped the wires to the ground, and came to rest on the railroad tracks damaging one of the tracks. The wire hitting the ground sparked a fire which was extinguished by Montgomery Fire Department. Neither driver was injured. SH 105 was down to a single lane for over 2-hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ROMAN FOREST POLICE CHIEF GIVES SAFETY TIPS FOR MOTORCYCLISTS AND DRIVERS

May is motorcycle safety month. Roman Forest Police Chief Steven Carlisle has ridden a bike for years and has been in two crashes. In both those crashes, he had protective gear including a full helmet. He said if he hadn’t had that he wouldn’t be around to talk about it. Both his crashes happened on May 10th. For this, he has a tattoo to remember it by. On May 10, 2010, a motorist turned in front of him and then stopped. Carlisle went down with the bike and crashed through a concrete mailbox. He was seriously injured but survived. Then on May 10, 2017, he was on the highway in Ozona, Texas. It was raining at night when a deer jumped over his bike. He locked it up, went down, and spent several weeks in the hospital and again numerous surgeries.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VALLEY RANCH CONTINUES TO GROW

The addition of new retail shops such as Target and HomeGoods and Goody Goody Liquor in Valley Ranch Town Center will provide more job opportunities for EMC residents and surrounding communities. HomeGoods is expected to open in the third quarter of 2022 while Target is anticipated to open in 2023.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

THIEVES WANTED BY GRIMES COUNTY SHERIFF

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding a group of burglars. In the past month, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to at least two confirmed burglary locations involving, what appears to be, the same group of thieves. These two locations have been in the south end of Grimes County. Each location was unoccupied at the time of the burglaries but it appears as if all suspects involved are armed. They appear to be wearing all black, each of them has gloves on, and all are wearing masks. There are a total of 5 suspects involved in these incidents and appear to be in the same vehicle. The still shot image posted below depicts three of the suspects standing outside of a targeted location. The surveillance footage shows they ride by this targeted location before parking but the footage is too dark to decipher a vehicle description.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SH 75 IN NEW WAVERLY CLOSED

9AM-SH 75 NORTH BETWEEN NEW WAVERLY AND PARK ROAD 40 IS CLOSED UNTIL ABOUT 10AM AS DPS IS INVESTIGATING LAST WEEKS FATAL CRASH.
NEW WAVERLY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLE SLAMS INTO BACK OF PORSCHE KILLING MOTORCYCLIST

Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 9000 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. The identity of the deceased male, 47, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Pham and Officer F. Flynn reported:
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ENTERGY CUTS POWER TO GRANGERLAND

ENTERGY WILL BE UPGRADING LINES AND CIRCUITS THIS SATURDAY IN THE GRANGERLAND AREA. RESIDENTS IN THE AREA CAN BE EXPECTED TO BE WITHOUT POWER BETWEEN 7:30 AM AND AT LEAST 1 PM. THEY ARE REPLACING POLES NEAR THE COWBOY CHURCH THAT SEVERAL DRIVERS HAVE HIT AND DESTROYED IN THE PAST YEAR.
GRANGERLAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW STEEL PLANT IN SPLENDORA BRINGS OVER 100 JOBS

Soon to be one of the largest taxpayers in Splendora ISD, Husteel will open a steel manufacturing plant in Splendora off Midline Road. Husteel is the second-largest steel manufacturer in South Korea for all kinds of products from the steel pipe for oil wells to those used for infrastructure. The $122 million projects will bring 100 jobs to the area. With the development of Husteel Industry Group, so far, with more than a dozen branches, in order to ensure business development, has more than 200 acres of a steel distribution center in Tianjin, Jiangsu, and other places, the annual inventory of all kinds of material and seamless steel pipe 50,000 tons, to meet foreign customer and emergency needs of domestic projects. Group also involves following the development of related industries, such as the Group investment (overseas Department, domestic commerce, hotel marketing company), real estate projects, shipbuilding, equipment base, and electrically controlled valve factory. The current yearly production capacity of the company is 240,000 metric tons of steel pipes, that are produced by 4 production lines, with sizes ranging from (1/2 – 20) inches. The focus is on OCTG (casing, tubing, and drill pipe), but we also provide line pipe and specialty tubular for refineries and high tech applications, which are used for a variety of applications including oil and gas wells drilling, extracting oil and gas.
SPLENDORA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy