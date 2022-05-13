ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pill-free treatment option for ED

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — If you have erectile dysfunction, you know there are drawbacks to using a...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pill#Cbs#Mst#Kmyu#Wasatch Medical Clinic#Fresh Living#Wasatchmedicalclinic Com#Cbs Channel 2#Kjzz
KUTV

COVID re-infections stem from waning immunity, doctors say

SEATTLE (KOMO) – Doctors say COVID-19 re-infections are happening at an alarming rate because immunity is waning. Immunity from previous infections and immunity from vaccines just isn't cutting it with the latest variants. Virologists and health experts say they aren't surprised that people who got COVID once before are getting sick again.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUTV

How to brighten your smile

KUTV — If you have stained teeth from coffee, tea, or cigarettes, this product could help you love your smile again!. Power Swabs joined Fresh Living to share more information about a great deal on the easy-to-us teeth whitener. Right now, take advantage of a Memorial Day Special--40% off...
SKIN CARE
KUTV

Utah preps for launch of new 988 suicide prevention hotline

(KUTV) — On July 16, 2022, Utahns who are in a mental health crisis can start calling 988, the new number for the national suicide hotline. In 2020, congress passed a law requiring all states to create the 988 system to replace the current 10-digit hotline number, 1-800-273-TALK, in July.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy