COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Airport is the busiest airport in the state this week as Ohio State hosts the National Collegiate Aviation Championships. 28 teams and 500 students who are qualified from all over the country will be at the airport participating in NIFA SAFECON, a flight competition that brings the nation’s top collegiate pilots together to participate in flight and ground events that encourage aviation safety, knowledge, skill and professionalism.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO