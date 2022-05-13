Austin Nola catching for Padres on Friday

The Detroit Tigers did not list Eric Haase as a starter for their Sunday game against the Baltimore Orioles. Haase will take a seat Sunday while Tucker Barnhart starts behind home plate and bats ninth. Our models project Haase to make 241 more plate appearances this season, with 11 home...
The Colorado Rockies will start Elias Diaz at catcher in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz will bat seventh and handle home plate Sunday while Dom Nunez takes a seat. Diaz has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.9 fantasy points against the Royals.
The Atlanta Braves will start Adam Duvall in centerfield for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Duvall will bat seventh and cover centerfield Sunday while Guillermo Heredia takes a seat. Duvall has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2 fantasy points against the Padres.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder/infielder Chris Owings is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Owings will move to the bench on Sunday with Jorge Mateo starting at shortstop. Mateo will bat fifth versus left-hander Tarik Skubal and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mateo for 8.6 FanDuel points...
The Washington Nationals will start Alcides Escobar at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Escobar will bat ninth in addition to covering shortstop duties while Dee Strange-Gordon sits. Escobar has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.9 fantasy points against the Astros.
The Colorado Rockies listed Randal Grichuk as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Grichuk will bat sixth and cover right field Sunday while Charlie Blackmon rests. Grichuk has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.5 fantasy points against the Royals.
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Suarez will move to the bench on Sunday with Abraham Toro starting at third base. Toro will bat seventh versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. numberFire's models project Toro for...
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Mark Canha is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Canha will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Travis Jankowski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Canha for 9.8 FanDuel points...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rylan Bannon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Bannon will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tarik Skubal and Detroit. Rougned Odor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bannon for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will start in left field on Sunday and bat fourth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Seth Brown returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pinder for 8.3 FanDuel points...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wong will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 12.6 FanDuel points on...
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud as a starter for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. d'Arnaud will take Sunday off while William Contreras takes over at catcher and Orlando Arcia comes off the bench to start at designated hitter and bat ninth. Our models project d'Arnaud...
The Colorado Rockies will start Garrett Hampson at shortstop in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Hampson will bat ninth and play shortstop Sunday while Jose Iglesias takes a seat. Hampson has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 11.2 fantasy points in today's contest.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Herrera for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Miller is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Austin Davis. Our models project Miller for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Lux for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pache will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Luis Barrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pache for 4.5 FanDuel points...
Texas Rangers infielder Nick Solak is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Solak is being replaced in left field by Adolis Garcia versus Red Sox starter Austin Davis. Our models project Solak for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.4 FanDuel...
